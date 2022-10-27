Four arrested for attacking a constable in Salem

The Salem City Police on Wednesday arrested four persons, including the son of a corporation councillor, for attacking a police constable for questioning them for rash driving.

According to the police, Ashok (30), a first grade constable is attached to the Hasthampatti police station in the city.

On Tuesday evening, he was waiting at the Chinna Tirupathi bus stop. At that time, five youth who came on bikes riding rashly. The policeman questioned them and the youth attacked him in which his hand was fractured.

The public overpowered the youth and alerted Kannankurichi police, who admitted the constable at the Salem Government Hospital.

The police identified the youth as M. Abdul Rahman (20), Riyan Basha (20), Aslam Ali (20) and Rikhan Basha (19), all residents of Linemedu. Abdul Rahman, is the son of ward 53 councillor M. Shahtaj. The police registered a case, arrested the four and remanded them in prison on Wednesday. The police are on the look out for one more accused, Riswan, who fled from the spot.