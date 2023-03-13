Four arrested for assaulting migrant workers in Coimbatore

March 13, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Variety Hall police in Coimbatore on Monday arrested four persons, including two members of a right wing organisation, on charges of assaulting migrant workers.

The arrested were identified as members Surya Prakash (19), P. Prakash (21), S. Pragadeesh (20), and Velmurugan (20), all from places near Gandhi Park. The police said that Surya Prakash and Prakash were attached to a right wing organisation. Pragadeesh and Velmurugan were college students.

The police said that Gowtham Siyamel Kattuva (33), a migrant worker, lodged a complaint with the police late on Sunday alleging that the four men confronted him and two of his friends Thanmai Jana and Jagath when they were on Edayar Street in Coimbatore around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday. As per the complaint, the four men assaulted the migrant workers and used abusive language, accusing them of not giving way for them.

The alleged victims later went to their residence and narrated the incident to other migrant workers. They came to know that the same group of men also misbehaved with two other migrant workers —Mono and Sheik Shavan— near Gandhi Park.

Mr. Kattuva, a goldsmith, later visited the Variety Hall police station along with all the alleged victims and lodged a complaint against the four men.

Surya Prakash, Prakash, Pragadeesh and Velmurugan were arrested for offences under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.