Four additional check-posts set up in Namakkal district

The district administration has created four additional check-posts and repositioned three to prevent entry of persons from Chennai and from other zones without e-pass.
Addressing mediapersons at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Collector K. Megraj said that with stringent norms laid down for issue of e-pass, many persons prefer to enter the district through side roads and also in two-wheelers through narrow lanes. “All the local bodies were asked to identify such pathways and ensure that those are closed properly”, he said.
The Collector said that four additional check-posts were created while were repositioned in the district to prevent entry of persons without e-pass.
He warned that cases would be registered against such violators and they would be arrested.
The Collector said that one person, who violated the entry norms was caught and was kept under quarantine.
A case was registered and he would be arrested after the end of his quarantine period, he added.
