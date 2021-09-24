Four accused in Kodanad case questioned by Nilgiris police

Manoj and Santhosh were grilled for the longest time, say sources

The four accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case continued to be questioned by the Nilgiris district police on Thursday.

Initially, the investigators called Manoj alias Manoj Samy and Santhosh Samy to the district police office for questioning on Wednesday, but continued the questioning of the two on Thursday also. In addition to Manoj and Sathosh Samy, Bijin Kutty and Satheeshan, the two other accused in the case were also asked to appear before the police.

Bijin Kutty and Satheeshan arrived at the district police office with their lawyers, K. Vijayan, Senthil Kumar and M. Munirathinam.

Police sources said Manoj and Santhosh had been questioned for the longest time.

Both had told police that they were not “captured” while on the run, as was claimed by police in their submissions in court, but were “kidnapped” by some persons and handed over to police. They further alleged that their “kidnappers “were part of the gang that broke into the house of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to steal valuables, the police source said.

The break-in resulted in the murder of a security guard at the bungalow and injuries to another.

The questioning of the accused in the Kodanad heist-cum murder case has been on for the last few weeks, after the police filed a memo in the District Sessions Court stating that they wanted to conduct further inquiry as new evidence had emerged during the course of the trial.