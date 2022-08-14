Foundry industry to get a centre of excellence in Coimbatore

‘₹35-crore project aims at casting development and skill training’

M Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
August 14, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Foundries in Tamil Nadu require about one lakh workers a year. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Foundries Development Foundation (FDF) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) will jointly develop here a centre of excellence that will be used to produce castings, train workers, and demonstrate new technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nithyanandan Devaraj, a Director at FDF, told The Hindu that the ₹ 35 crore project, including ₹10 crore investment from TIDCO, is for casting development and skill training. The FDF has purchased three acres at the CODISSIA Industrial Park at Moperipalayam and the centre is expected to be operational by April next year.

“The centre will have the capacity to produce 300 tonnes of castings a month and train nearly 800 workers a year in four batches,” he said.

The FDF is looking at different models to train the new workers and hopes for support from the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Council. “Tamil Nadu foundries require about a lakh workers a year. We are mostly working with migrant workers now. The situation has to change,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The FDF is also looking at collaborating with the Indo-German Training Centre and the National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology to offer at a later date post-diploma and post-graduate programmes. So, the centre will train workers in different shopfloor skills, it will offer programmes for foundry employees too.

China produces 45 million tonnes of castings annually and India produces about 12 million tonnes. While one tonne of castings is produced in a man month in India, it is 20 tonnes in China. The time taken to develop castings is also very less in China compared to India. Hence, the centre will also look at casting development, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
engineering

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app