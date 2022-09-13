Foundry expo in Coimbatore from September 15

September 13, 2022

A three-day expo of foundry technologies, materials, and products will be held here from September 15 to 17.

Foundries Development Foundation vice-president Krishna Samraj told presspersons the Foundation focused on sourcing materials for foundries, setting up a centre of excellence to train workers, and to conduct exhibitions and conferences.

About 600 foundries in Coimbatore, which had capacities ranging from 50 tonnes to 8,000 tonnes a month, constituted the largest foundry hub in the country with an annual turnover of ₹15,000 crore. And 25 % of it came from exports.

The foundrymen here required constant exposure to evolving technologies and materials and the exhibition would provide that opportunity. The Foundation was also setting up a Centre of Excellence at a cost of ₹ 30 crore, jointly with TIDCO, to impart practical training to about 600 workers a year.

Event chairman R. Palanisamy said the first edition of Interfoundry Interdiecast exhibition to be held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex would have 180 exhibitors. This included 60 companies from Coimbatore, direct and indirect participation of companies from six foreign countries, and participants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Organised jointly with VA Exhibitions, the event was expected to get nearly 25,000 visitors. Not all foundrymen in Coimbatore got opportunities to visit exhibitions held in other cities. However, the customer requirements were changing constantly and the foundries need to be aware of the technologies and materials available. They should also have skilled personnel to deploy these technologies.

The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 15 and 16 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 17. Shop floor and mid management employees of all foundries here would visit the fair.

There would also be sessions in which as many as 32 technical papers would be presented, he said.

