Foundry expo in Coimbatore focuses on technology

Foundries in Coimbatore are focusing more on modernisation to improve productivity and quality, said Nithyanandan Devaraj, co-chairman of Inter Foundry and Inter Diecast exhibition.

A three-day exhibition organised in Coimbatore till August 24 by the Foundries Development Foundation and VA Exhibitions was inaugurated on Thursday by S. Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of Craftsman Automation, Srivats Ram, Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, and AV Varadarajan, Chairman of AV Group of Companies.

Mr. Devaraj said the exhibition, with 220 exhibitors, has four major categories of displays - equipment, materials, processes, and technologies. The aim of the event, held every two years, is to reduce energy consumption at foundries, increase productivity, and improve quality.

About 550 foundries in Coimbatore produce almost 1.3 million tonnes of castings annually. Almost 85 % of the units use iron as raw material but the growth is rapid at units that make aluminium castings. Energy is a raw material in foundries and its consumption is high in the furnace. Several technologies are displayed at the expo to reduce energy consumption in the furnace. Sensors, IoT, real time data capturing, etc have come into pattern making and melting processes and technology adoption will only go up in the future. Many countries are now looking at India to source their value requirements, while the volume demand is largely met by China. “We need to invest in technology to derisk from human resource dependence,” he said. Large foundries have started doing so. They also need to invest to meet the statutory requirements in issues such as pollution.

On the quality front, the national average of rejection is 8 % while in Coimbatore, it is 10 %-12 %. The aim is to reduce it to 4 % or so. The exhibition aims to address all these issues, Mr. Devaraj said.

About 10,000 trade visitors are expected for the expo spread over 13,500 sq. mt of exhibition area. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and foundries are encouraging the shopfloor workers to visit it.