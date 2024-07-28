Foundries in Coimbatore hit by low supply of sand from Andhra Pradesh

For the foundries in Coimbatore, availability of sand has turned into an issue as the new government in Andhra Pradesh is reportedly yet to expedite renewal of licences for sand quarries.

Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners Association (COSMAFAN) president A. Shiva Shanmughakumar told The Hindu the small foundries in Coimbatore region consume 80,000-90,000 tonnes of sand a month. The supplies are mainly from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Mangaluru in Karnataka, and Kerala.

The supply from Guntur, which is most suitable for the small foundries, is almost nil since a new government came to power in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen Industry (IIF), Coimbatore chapter, submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy in Coimbatore on Saturday seeking measures to resume supply of sand from Andhra Pradesh. Sand from the mines of Andhra Pradesh form an essential part of casting production for the foundries in the south. The other regions have uninterrupted supply of sand.

The IIF is given to understand that issuance of “mining permit” is kept in abeyance for sometime now awaiting policy directives from the new government of Andhra Pradesh.

Sand suppliers in that State are unable to continue supply because of the delay in getting mining and supply licence. Any hit in production of castings indirectly impacts the manufacturing value chain of food, automotive, consumer durables and infrastructure sectors, the IIF said.

Mr. Shanmughakumar added that proposals submitted to the State and Central governments for financial support to set up sand reclamation plants have not seen any response so far. “We need almost ₹5 crores to set up a plant. If it comes up, nearly 40 % of the sand needs of the foundries can be met,” he said.

Coimbatore is a major hub for foundries, apart from the units in Karnataka and Gujarat. The recent Supreme Court order on States levying taxes on minerals may push the cost of sand up, he said. Foundries in Gujarat and Karnataka have internal supply of sand. Tamil Nadu is dependent on other States. Hence, the governments should support the industry in setting up sand reclamation plants, he said.

