Founder’s Day of school celebrated in Udhagamandalam

Staff Reporter UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 07, 2022 19:14 IST

The Lawrence School, Lovedale, one of the oldest boarding schools in India, celebrated its Founder’s Day on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, headmaster K Prabhakaran addressed the parents about the ethos of the school, after which the festivities began in earnest, stated a press release from the school.

Among the events that marked the two-day celebrations was the ‘Sunset Sensation’, the dare-devil Equestrian show, art and craft exhibitions, and the variety entertainment programmes aptly titled, ‘Kaleidoscope’. ‘Trooping of the Colour’ Parade and the captivating ‘Beating Retreat’ concluded the celebrations on Tuesday.

A number of prominent individuals graced the events as chief guests, including K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Addressing students, Dr. Radhakrishnan paid tributes to the founders of the school, the teachers as well as the alumni.

“Founder’s Day at Lovedale is also a reunion of sorts with former students coming together to commemorate their 50th year, 25th year and such other landmark years of their graduating from the school,” the press release added.

