Coimbatore

Founder of Good Shepherd school passes away

Founder and Principal of Good Shepherd International School in Udhagamandalam P.C. Thomas passed away on Tuesday, the school confirmed. He was 76 years old.

Dr. Thomas founded the school in 1977 with his wife Elsamma Thomas, the senior vice-president of the institution. They went on to expand the school from its initial founding in Fern Hill to M. Palada on the outskirts of Udhagamandalam town.

The school is one of the most well-known residential schools in the Nilgiris.

