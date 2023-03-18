Foundation stone laid for self-employment training institute in Erode

March 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

Collector H. Krishnanunni laid the foundation stone for constructing the Canara Bank’s Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Suriyampalayam village here on Friday.

A release said that RSETIs are established as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India where land is provided by the State Government. Canara Bank has taken this responsibility for accelerating the pace of rural development and creating rural entrepreneurs in the far-flung areas of Erode district.

Setting up of RSETIs will pave the way for speeding up the skill development and other rural development activities under the aegis of Canara Bank Centenary Rural Development Trust (CBCRDT) established by the bank, a release said.

After construction of its own building, RSETI will function as a full-fledged residential institution with a free training programme. The bank also provides a credit linkage for promoting self-employment under Mudra Loan Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Y. Shankar, Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, Regional Office, Erode; Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission; S. Anbukkarasu, State Director for RSETIs in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; G. Ananthakumar, Lead District Manager, Canara Bank, Erode; Akilesh Kumar,Divisional Manager, Canara Bank, Regional Office, Erode; T. Ashokkumar, District Development Manager, NABARD, K. Gowrisankar, Director, CBRSETI, and R. Senthilraj and M. Ranjithkumar, faculties of CBRSETI, Erode were present.