Foundation stone laid for second phase of Namakkal bypass road project

Published - July 17, 2024 06:05 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone was laid for the second phase of the Namakkal bypass road project in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 17 July 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the Namakkal bypass road project on Tuesday.

Phase two of the project will cover a four kilometre stretch from Marurpatti to Vettambadi, and will be carried out at a cost of ₹47.65 crore.

The Namakkal bypass project is being executed in four phases at a total cost of ₹194 crore and will start at Mudalaipatti and end at Vallipuram on National Highway 44. The total length of the bypass road is 22.387 km, and a total of 14,324 acres are required for the project, of which 119.35 acres have been acquired so far.

Under phase one, administrative sanction was received for laying a 12 km road from Mudalaipatti to Tiruchi Road under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), and work has been completed on a one-kilometre stretch from Mudalaipatti to the bus stand.

Under phase three, work to lay the road from Vettambadi to Tiruchi Road is in progress, while under phase four, land acquisition work has begun from Tiruchi Road to Vallipuram. MLA P. Ramalingam and officials were present. Officials said that once the land acquisition process is completed, the project would be expedited and completed as per schedule.

