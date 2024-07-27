Foundation stone laid for KG Cancer Centre in Coimbatore

TATA Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran laid the foundation stone for KG Cancer Centre in Coimbatore on July 27, 2024 (Saturday), and took part in the ongoing celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of KG Hospital and the centenary year of KG Foundation.

The KG Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Research Institute, to be established at ₹ 300 crore in the first phase, will be a 100-bed facility equipped with the latest radiation oncology equipment, including LINAC (linear accelerator) and PET CT.

KG Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam said the new facility aims to be a centre of excellence in cancer care.

KG Hospital also conferred on Mr. Chandrasekaran the title of “Dynamic World Citizen of the Millennium”

