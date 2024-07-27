GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for KG Cancer Centre in Coimbatore

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran (fourth right) laid the foundation stone for KG Cancer Centre in Coimbatore on July 27, 2024. Chairman of KG Foundation G. Bakthavathsalam (third right) is in the picture.

Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran (fourth right) laid the foundation stone for KG Cancer Centre in Coimbatore on July 27, 2024. Chairman of KG Foundation G. Bakthavathsalam (third right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TATA Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran laid the foundation stone for KG Cancer Centre in Coimbatore on July 27, 2024 (Saturday), and took part in the ongoing celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of KG Hospital and the centenary year of KG Foundation.

The KG Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Research Institute, to be established at ₹ 300 crore in the first phase, will be a 100-bed facility equipped with the latest radiation oncology equipment, including LINAC (linear accelerator) and PET CT.

KG Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam said the new facility aims to be a centre of excellence in cancer care.

KG Hospital also conferred on Mr. Chandrasekaran the title of “Dynamic World Citizen of the Millennium”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.