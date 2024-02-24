Foundation stone laid for drinking water scheme in Mohanur panchayat

February 24, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Namakkal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a ₹22.77 crore drinking water scheme for Mohanur Town panchayat in the district.

With a population of 15,174 spread across 15 wards, Mohanur town panchayat is situated near Karur district, and people from the panchayat travel to Karur for work. A drinking water scheme was earlier implemented for the district in 1974-75, through which 80 litres per capita per day (LPCD) was provided to residents of the panchayat, and this required the setting up of four overhead water tanks with a capacity of 8.80 lakh litres. The main pipeline was laid for 3.50 km and distribution pipelines laid for 33 km. The pipelines, made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and almost 50 years old, began to wear out, resulting in frequent water supply disruptions.

Under the new water supply scheme, residents would receive 135 LPCD of potable water. Four overhead tanks with a capacity of nine lakh litres are to be constructed near Murugan temple, Maniyankalipatti, Bharathi Nagar, and the town panchayat office. The main pipelines will be laid for 6.7 km and the distribution line is to be laid for 42.79 km. Through this new water scheme, 4,637 water connections will be given to residents in the town panchayat. The project will be funded through the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

The Chief Minister on Saturday laid the foundation stone through video conferencing. Officials from concerned departments were present during the function.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for under-ground drainage (UGD) works at a cost of ₹246.20 crore on Saturday in Salem Corporation. The funds are provided under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Arul, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander and officials from other departments were present during the function.