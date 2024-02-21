GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation stone laid for cyber lab in Coimbatore

February 21, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation stone for an advanced cybercrime laboratory proposed for Coimbatore city was laid on Wednesday. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan laid the foundation stone in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police (Headquarters) R. Sughasini and other senior officials.

Police sources said that the cyber laboratory will be constructed at a cost of ₹35 lakh at the space behind the cyber crime police station on the premises of the Commissioner’s office.

The laboratory will have advanced facilities that help cybercrime police personnel and technicians in analysing crimes that occur on the cyberspace, including online cheating, phishing and impersonation. It will also be equipped with facilities to examine electronic gadgets that are used for crimes on cyberspace.

