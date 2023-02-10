Foundation stone laid for additional classrooms at PU school in Erode

February 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

Foundation stone was laid for constructing two classrooms at ₹17 lakh at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Perundurai East in Perundurai here.

Erode Round Table 98, which focuses primarily on building schools, classrooms and toilet blocks in government schools has funded the project that was supported by Erode Ladies Circle 78.

R.P.P. Selvasundaram, chairman of Renaatus Group of Companies, Erode, laid the foundation stone and initiated the construction works.

Prasad, chairman of Erode Round Table 98, Shivaji, secretary, T. Praveen, Project Convenor, Kunal, Area Project Convenor and Swetha Moorthy, chairperson, Sathya Vikram, chairperson of Erode Round Table 78 and Sree Latha, Project Convenor were present.