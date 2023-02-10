HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for additional classrooms at PU school in Erode

February 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone was laid for constructing two classrooms at ₹17 lakh at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Perundurai East in Perundurai here.

Erode Round Table 98, which focuses primarily on building schools, classrooms and toilet blocks in government schools has funded the project that was supported by Erode Ladies Circle 78.

R.P.P. Selvasundaram, chairman of Renaatus Group of Companies, Erode, laid the foundation stone and initiated the construction works.

Prasad, chairman of Erode Round Table 98, Shivaji, secretary, T. Praveen, Project Convenor, Kunal, Area Project Convenor and Swetha Moorthy, chairperson, Sathya Vikram, chairperson of Erode Round Table 78 and Sree Latha, Project Convenor were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.