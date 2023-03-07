ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation laid for two bridges across forest streams on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road

March 07, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Marking is done across the forest stream where a high-level bridge is to come up on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road in Erode district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Foundation was laid recently for constructing two high-level bridges across forest streams on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road at a cost of ₹6.68 crore.

Over 15,000 people live in Arigiyam, Kombaiyur, Kombai Thotti, Kovilur, Makkampalayam, Kuttaiyur and other tribal hamlets in Guthiyalathur and Koothampalayam panchayats in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union that is located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). These areas can be reached by traversing the 20.90-km forest and revenue road from Kadambur.

During the rainy season, flash floods occur in the two streams, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam, cutting off the villages from other parts of the district. Hence, people have been demanding for bridges across the streams.

Clearance was obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the State government sanctioned the project and tender process was completed. While the bridge at Sakkarai Pallam will come up at ₹ 335.50 lakh, the bridge at Guthiyalathur Pallam will come up at ₹ 333.40 lakh with funding under NABARD RIDF-XXVII scheme 2021-22 Tranche. The length of each bridge will be 49.84 metre.

K.C.P. Ilango, chairman of Sathyamangalam panchayat Union, in the presence of officials, laid the stone near the stream recently. The officials said the work was expected to be completed in 18 months.

