Foundation laid for redevelopment of eight stations in Salem Railway Division under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

February 26, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
BJP’s Mahila Morcha National president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinuvasan inaugurates the redevelopment work at Coimbatore North Railway Station on Monday.

BJP’s Mahila Morcha National president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinuvasan inaugurates the redevelopment work at Coimbatore North Railway Station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through virtual mode, laid the foundation for the redevelopment of eight railway stations in Salem Division under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Monday.

He also dedicated 32 road over bridges / underpasses in the Division to the nation.

Across India, Mr. Modi laid the foundation for major redevelopment of 554 railway stations.

At a function held at Coimbatore North Station to mark the event, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan honoured students who had won in various competitions held under the title ‘2047: Developed India, Developed Railways’.

Besides Coimbatore North, the work under the scheme was initiated in Tirupattur, Morappur, Bommidi, Erode, Coimbatore North, Mettupalayam, Namakkal, Pollachi and Chinna Salem.

The Coimbatore North Railway Station is to be redeveloped at a cost ₹ 11.55 crore. The works include improvements to circulating area and platforms, renovation of the existing terminal building, creation of a second entry, provision of three entrance arches, construction of a new waiting hall in the platform, designated parking areas for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, ramps and lifts for differently-abled passengers, provision of three lifts to the existing foot over bridge, provision of good quality furniture in waiting halls and platforms, provision of LED signage boards, and provision of passenger information system

