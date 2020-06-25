Foundation laid for Pilloor III drinking water scheme

Coimbatore

25 June 2020 22:15 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation for the start of the Pilloor III drinking water scheme and inaugurated a portion of two lakefront schemes at a function held at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

The foundation was to construct a water treatment plant and dig a tunnel under the ₹ 779.90-crore Pilloor III drinking water scheme that the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board was implementing for the Coimbatore Corporation.

A release issued at the end of the review meeting that the Chief Minister held at the Collectorate said that the TWAD Board would spend ₹ 166 crore of the ₹ 779.90 crore for tunnel construction and other works to draw water.

Advertising

Advertising

As for laying pipelines to convey the water to the city, the release quoting the Chief Minister said the land acquisition process was under way.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a portion of the Valankulam and Ukkadam Periyakulam lakefronts that the Coimbatore Corporation had developed at ₹ 89 crore under the Smart Cities Mission.

The sources also said the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Annur Thasildar office, constructed at ₹ 2.89 crore and a few other buildings.

The release said Coimbatore witnessed construction of many flyovers to ease traffic congestion, in fact much more than Salem. The district would see the State government float tender for construction of an elevated corridor in the city.

After his engagements at the Collectorate, the Chief Minister went to the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand where he interacted with members of the public and shopkeepers.