Foundation laid for new arts and science college at Talavadi

December 10, 2022 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation was laid for constructing a new building for the Government Arts and Science College at Talavadi here recently.

The State government had announced the new college in the hill area for the current academic year 2022-23 and admissions were completed for B.A. Tamil, B.A. English, B.Com, B.Sc. Mathematics and B.Sc. Computer Science courses and classes were conducted temporarily at the Government High School at Diginarai. A sum of ₹ 12.46 crore was sanctioned and an eight-acre was identified along the Talavadi – Bharathipuram road.

The college would come up at 42,943 sq ft and will have a ground floor, first and second floors with a total of 14 classrooms, separate rooms for Principal, head of departments, laboratories, toilet facilities and other amenities. The foundation was laid in the presence of Principal Ponnusamy, PWD Executive Engineer Senthil Kumaran, Assistant Executive Engineer Gobi, Assistant Engineer Ramesh, teaching faculties, Diginarai Panchayat president Palanisamy and others.

