Foundation laid for establishing youth development centre in Erode

20 January 2022 17:42 IST

A youth development centre that would house a digital library and training centres for preparing for competitive examinations would come up on the Kamaraj Corporation Higher Secondary School premises at a cost of ₹ 6.17 crore.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, A. Ganeshamurthi, MP, and Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation chairman Kurinji N. Sivakumar laid the foundation on Thursday.

The centre would come up at 1,538 sq m that would have digital library, a centre for candidates to prepare for entrance examinations for higher studies, a centre to train students to appear in various competitive examinations, a guidance cell to help candidates in choosing higher studies and jobs and a training centre to provide necessary technical skills. The centre is being established under the Smart Cities Mission projects that would help one lakh youngsters in the city and its surrounding areas.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, City Engineer Madhuram, engineers and officials were present.