Foundation laid for construction of bridge across River Noyyal

The bridge on Singanallur-Podanur road will have three spans

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Saturday laid the foundation for construction of a high-level bridge across River Noyyal at Vellalore.

The ₹ 4.4 crore project will be completed in a year.

According to officials, the bridge on Singanallur-Podanur road will have three spans and will be 12.9 metre wide. The 53.8 metre long bridge will benefit those in Vellalore, Singanallur, Podanur, Sulur, Pattanampudur, Idayarpalayam, and Kanjikonampalayam.

An official of the Highways Department said the existing bridge in that area would be dismantled and a new one constructed. In a move to facilitate construction, there will be a diversion route for vehicles. The new bridge will be a three-lane one as vehicle movement on the stretch is high. The project funding is 20 % by the State government and 80 % as loan assistance from NABARD.

The Minister also laid foundation for development of roads in a couple of neighbourhoods in that area, a press release said.