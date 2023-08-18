Foundation laid for construction of anganwadi complex in Coimbatore

August 18, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation laid the foundation to construct a six-classroom anganwadi centre complex in Ward 46 on Friday, August 18.

The proposed anganwadi complex, worth ₹1.25 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, is to come up in Rathinapuri near Tatabad. Each classroom will accommodate 20 children to be benefitted under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

Commissioner M. Prathap told reporters, “Along with another private agency, the Corporation plans to raise several special infrastructural and soft-skill developing arenas for the students in the complex. This is to change the conventional learning pedagogy at the anganwadi centres.”

So far, the construction and maintenance of anganwadis was not a part of the Corporation’s educational funds. The civic body would provide infrastructure using CSR funds and ICDS would ensure its operations and maintenance, Mr. Prathap added.

According to him, under CSR, 15 new anganwadis were built in 2023. He said, “The civic body has written to MPs and MLAs of Coimbatore regarding the renovation of anganwadis in their respective constituencies and three new anganwadi centres are to come up in the city through this.”