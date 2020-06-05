Foundation laid for biomining project

COIMBATORE

05 June 2020 22:46 IST

To process the waste accumulated at Vellalore dump yard

Coimbatore Corporation’s ambitious plan to process the accumulated waste at its dump yard in Vellalore got off to a start on Friday with Municipal Administration Minister S.P.Velumani starting the groundbreaking ceremony.

Project cost

The Corporation aims at processing 9.4 lakh cubic metre waste that remains accumulated in over 60 acre at ₹ 60.01 crore.

The Corporation sources familiar with the project said the company that won the project – a consortium of three companies – would process the waste through segregation using trommels, bioculture and dump the rejects at the landfill.

Though the Corporation had given two years to complete the project, the contract company was hopeful of completing the project in half the time. Once completed, the Corporation would reclaim 60 – 65 acre in Vellalore.

The sources said the company would process around 2,000 cubic metre waste a day and for processing each cubic metre the Corporation would pay ₹ 640.

The accumulated waste is the mixed waste – containing degradable organic waste and non-degradable inorganic waste – that the Corporation had dumped over the years. The sources said that of the 1,000 tonnes to 1,200 tonnes waste the city generated a day, the Corporation gave around 450 tonnes to a contract company in Vellalore for processing and the rest it dumped.

The dumped waste had accumulated over the years.

The sources also said that to process the accumulated waste the Corporation had contemplated various methodologies and had settled for floating a technology-neutral tender to let the competing companies to come up with their own technology.

The accumulated waste had been a source of worry for both the Corporation as the waste would catch fire and the residents in and around the Vellalore dump yard as it polluted ground water.

The sources added that the contract company would resume the work soon as it had to install machinery. It would function out of the 10 acre site that the civic body had earmarked for the biomining project.