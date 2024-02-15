ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation laid at Madappur in Tiruppur for PM’s election campaign on Feb. 27

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries on Thursday laid the foundation at Madappur near Palladam in Tiruppur district to ready the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on February 27, for launching the Lok Sabha campaign.

Alongside the large presence of North Indian workforce in the Western districts, the party, according to a senior functionary, has begun galvanising its machinery at the grassroots, for bringing people in buses and vans from across the State.

The party had initially announced that the Prime Minister’s visit will be on February 25, Sunday, for the convenience of partymen. Notwithstanding the change in date, there will be no difference in the turnout, according to the functionary.

BJP State vice-president Kanaka Sabapathi, general secretary A.P. Muruganandam, secretary Malarkodi, and district unit general secretary took part in the foundation-laying ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister’s visit will mark the culmination of State BJP president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra.

The party has also inaugurated an exclusive office in Tiruppur for undertaking election work for Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency encompassing six Assembly segments: Perundurai, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Andhiyur, Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US