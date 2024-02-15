GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation laid at Madappur in Tiruppur for PM’s election campaign on Feb. 27

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries on Thursday laid the foundation at Madappur near Palladam in Tiruppur district to ready the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on February 27, for launching the Lok Sabha campaign.

Alongside the large presence of North Indian workforce in the Western districts, the party, according to a senior functionary, has begun galvanising its machinery at the grassroots, for bringing people in buses and vans from across the State.

The party had initially announced that the Prime Minister’s visit will be on February 25, Sunday, for the convenience of partymen. Notwithstanding the change in date, there will be no difference in the turnout, according to the functionary.

BJP State vice-president Kanaka Sabapathi, general secretary A.P. Muruganandam, secretary Malarkodi, and district unit general secretary took part in the foundation-laying ceremony.

The Prime Minister’s visit will mark the culmination of State BJP president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra.

The party has also inaugurated an exclusive office in Tiruppur for undertaking election work for Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency encompassing six Assembly segments: Perundurai, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Andhiyur, Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

