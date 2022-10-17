Foundation donates water dispensers to govt. schools in Coimbatore

The Eye Foundation Super Speciality Eye Hospitals donated water dispensers to 64 government schools in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur recently. The foundation will be maintaining these water purifiers for the next seven years, according to a press release. Eye Foundation chairman D. Ramamurthy and Managing Director Shreyas Ramamurthy handed over the dispensers to headmasters in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M.Prathap.