Foundation donates 20 oxygen concentrators to CCC

Erode

02 June 2021 22:32 IST

The Bengaluru-based ‘Give India Foundation’ has donated 20 oxygen concentrators worth ₹ 20 lakh to the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) set up at the Christu Jyothi Hospital here.

With a surge in cases and the demand for oxygen beds going up, the Olirum Erode Foundation (OEF) along with the hospital established the facility with 150-beds to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms from May 12.

“Give India Foundation has promised to provide more support in the coming days,” OEF chairman M. Chinnasamy said.

S. Dattathreyan, OEF trustee, said the facility was established to serve the poor and the needy. While 580 patients admitted to the CCC had recovered, 530 were treated as out-patients. “Food, medicine, treatment and oxygen is provided free of cost,” he added.