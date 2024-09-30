Foundation Day: PSG IMS&R confers Distinguished Alumnus Scroll of Honour on four alumni

The Foundation Day celebrations of PSG Institute and Medical Sciences and Research (PSG IMS&R) here on Monday was marked by conferment of Distinguished Alumnus Scroll of Honour on four old students.

The awardees constituted Urmila Soman, Lead Consultant, Minimally Invasive Gynaecology, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Kochi; M Malarvizhi, Professor & Head of Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai; M Ganesh, Chief Gastroenterologist & Chairman, SG Gastro Care, Coimbatore; and S. Saravana Kumar, Senior & Lead Consultant, Department of Obesity & Diabetic Center, GEM Hospital, Coimbatore.

The institution has been celebrating its Foundation Day in commemoration of its start in 1985 as one among the three medical colleges permitted by the State government for the first time.

Felicitating the awardees, Surgical Gastroenterologist J. S. Rajkumar, Chairman and Chief Surgeon at Lifeline Group of Hospitals, Kilpauk, Chennai, recalled the illustrious legacy of PSG and Sons Charities, and its profound impact on society through providing essential healthcare services, education, environmental conservation, community empowerment, and preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

Presiding over the function, Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons Charities Trust, L Gopalakrishnan, recalled that the healthcare initiative began with the setting up of the rural health centre at Vedapatti 50 years ago.

The institute has consistently been ranked the top 50 among medical schools as per the National Institute ranking framework, he said, appreciating the alumni for offering mentorship and sharing their best practices with students and the faculty.

Principal of the institution T. M. Subba Rao, and Vice-Principal G. Sumithra also spoke.

