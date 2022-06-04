Foundation conducts free cataract surgeries
Walkaroo Foundation recently organised cataract surgeries and treatment free of cost at camps held in and around Malumichampatti. As many as 479 people attended the camp.
A team from the Foundation, the CSR arm of Walkaroo Group of Companies, helped 84 people selected at the camp undergo the surgery at Aravind Eye Hospital.
Daily wagers, farmers, industry workers, and senior citizens from Arisipalayam, Nachipalayam, Malumichampatti, Chettipalayam, Okkilipalayam and Bodipalayam attended the camp organised jointly with Aravind Eye Hospital.
