December 19, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Tiruppur-based NGO Sigarangal Foundation conducted its 61st blood donation camp at Chinnasamy Ammal High School in the district on Sunday. Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation Ward 32 Councillor R. Govindaraj inaugurated the camp. About 55 units of blood were donated to the Tiruppur Government General Hospital.