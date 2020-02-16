Foul play in student’s death alleged

Alleging foul play in the death of a Class 9 student who drowned in a well in Nanjai Uthukuli, parents refused to receive the body and staged a protest on Saturday.
On Friday, C. Alexander (14) along with his friends went to a farm land to celebrate his friend’s birthday after school hours. The police said that when Alexander went to the well to clean his shirt that was smeared with cake, he allegedly fell into it. His friends raised an alarm and a few youth jumped into the well to save him, but in vain. Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the body.
On Saturday, the relatives alleged foul play in his death and refused to receive the body after post-mortem at the District Headquarters Hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police Pon Karthick Kumar held talks with them and promised action based on the post-mortem report after which they received the body.
