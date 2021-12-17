Foul odour from Vellalore dump yard returns to torment residents

Coimbatore

It is that time of the year when residents in Podanur and areas west of the Coimbatore Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore keep their doors and windows shut. For, wind blowing from east to west carries the foul odour from the yard into their houses.

For the last 20 days, the odour is unbearable even though they have shut their windows and doors. And, they are forced to live with it until January 15 or so as the Corporation seems to be doing very little to control either the odour or flies.

The odour travels as far as Echanari, complains K.S. Mohan, a Vellalore resident and an activist fighting for better environment in the area.

Sriram Nagar resident S. Savithri Ganesan says the problem has returned this year as it has every year since the Corporation started dumping the city’s waste in Vellalore. No resident escapes the odour and everybody has one health problem or the other.

R. Santhi, a Podanur resident, says she has just returned after visiting doctor for breathing difficulty. In the 10 years, the residents suffer from skin problems, digestion problems and many more, she says and adds that the doctors in the locality attribute the health issues to the odour from the dump yard.

Besides, the residents also have to live with fly and mosquito menace. It has been a long time since the Corporation deployed conservancy workers to carry out fogging, says Ms. Ganesan.

The Corporation officials say the civic body has started processing the accumulated waste through the bio-mining process.

Very soon, the Corporation will be able to solve the odour issue.

Mr. Mohan contradicts the Corporation saying the bio-mining process is only to process the accumulated waste.

The Corporation is not talking about the waste that it keeps dumping every day. So, the residents will continue to face the odour issue this time of the year, every year.