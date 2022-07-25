Forum imposes ₹20,000 fine on SBI for deficiency in service

The Coimbatore District Consumer Redressal Commission ordered Chairman, State Bank of India, Chief General Manager, local head office, Chennai, and Assistant General Manager, Coimbatore, to jointly pay a sum of ₹20,000 as compensation for deficiency in their service to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, for dishonouring a BSNL Electronic Clearing Scheme (ECS) mandate.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon was paying the monthly BSNL telephone bills through ECS to State Bank of India, Coimbatore. The telephone bills had been paid by SBI Coimbatore Branch from December 2015 based on the mandate executed by the complainant. All of a sudden a bill for ₹757 dated 6.0.2018 through ECS on 26.02.2018 was not honoured and returned by the Bank even though more than sufficient balance was available in the account..

The complainant came to know about the dishonour only after a few disturbances in the phone service. He had sent an e-mail to the Bank on 13.04.2018 which replied “there is no valid mandate available. Hence, please execute fresh mandate with BSNL”. It was pointed out that without the mandate how the bank was debiting the bill amount from 2015 from the complainant’s account for more than two years till January 2018.

The Bank claimed that it required fresh mandate as per RBI instructions. But the RBI had not issued any such instructions and to RTI query,

Both RBI and SBI Corporate Office, Mumbai, had very clearly stated that fresh mandate was not necessary for existing mandates. Further even if at all for any reason the Bank requires “Fresh Mandate” the bank must have informed the customers well in advance.

The District Consumer Redressal Commission, Coimbatore, admitted the compliant and ordered the Assistant General Manager, State Bank of India, Coimbatore, to honour the existing ECS debit instructions of the complainant based on the mandate already given and pay BSNL bills.

The Chairman, State Bank of India, Chief General Manager, Local Head Office, Chennai, and Assistant General Manager, Coimbatore, jointly and severally liable to pay a sum of ₹20,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant. The amount should be deposited to Consumer Legal Aid Account and to pay a cost of ₹3,000 to the complainant. The compensation and cost to be paid within a period of one month from the date of the order failing which the Bank is liable to pay interest at the rate of 9% per annum.