Forum formed for rural communities in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

28 December 2021 20:48 IST

Seyal, a forum to voice the grievances of rural communities and farmers of western districts, was launched here on Tuesday.

This forum is mainly to address issues related to land acquisition for various projects. However, it will take up issues related to environment, agriculture, etc., said a press release.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Pollachi MP K. Shanmughasundaram, and DMK environment wing State secretary Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, spoke at the function held to launch the forum.