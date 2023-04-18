Forum cancels water tariff system introduced by Namakkal Municipality in 2018

April 18, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) cancelled the tariff system brought by the Namakkal Municipality on Tuesday and instructed the municipality to fix water meters and collect charges based on the amount of water supplied to the residents.

K. Gunasekaran of Mullai Nagar filed a case with the DCDRC in 2019 against the Municipal Commissioner and the Commissioner of Municipal Administration regarding the charges for drinking water and garbage disposal fixed by the municipality.

Mr. Gunasekaran in his petition said that in all municipalities in the State, residents are charged according to the amount of drinking water they receive. The garbage disposal fee was also charged similarly. However, only in Namakkal municipality water charges are fixed based on the area of the house. Garbage removal fees are charged based on property tax rates. He urged the commission that the fee should be charged according to the amount of drinking water supplied and that the fee for garbage disposal should also be regularised.

Responding to the charges, the municipality said that they received financial assistance from the World Bank for the distribution of drinking water in nine wards that were newly added to the municipality in 2011, and a resolution was passed in the council to fix the water charges based on the area of the house according to World Bank norms.

As per the resolution, the water charges are collected from residents who got connections from 2018 by calculating the area of their house. The same practice was followed in Dindigul and Sengottai municipalities. As per solid waste management rules and the Commissioner of Municipal Administration’s order, a fee was fixed for the disposal of garbage, and there was no violation of the law, the municipality added.

The argument in the case was completed last week, and on Tuesday, the DCDRC president, V. Ramaraj, in his order, cancelled the drinking water tariff system introduced by municipality in 2018. At the same time, the payment system for garbage disposal can continue as it was, the ruling said.

The Commission instructed the municipality to fix a minimum maintenance charge for each drinking water connection and collect drinking water charges based on the quantity of drinking water supplied to the consumers. Within three months, the water meters should be installed at the water connections, the Commission added in its order.

