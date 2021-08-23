Forum appeals to not drop minor punishments against police

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Human Rights Forum (CHRF) on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to not drop minor punishments meted out under the disciplinary rules to the police personnel in the State.

The CHRF chairperson V.P. Sarathi said in a press release that, the “CHRF opposes any such move to show leniency or general pardon to erring police officials and other government officials because it goes against the fundamental principles of transparency and accountability for democracy.”

Against human rights

Alleging that this move would be against human rights, the statement claimed that instances of “gross violations of human rights committed by the State police force” are increasing.

The statement recalled that the State government had made a similar move in October 2002, where a general pardon was provided to over 600 police personnel in the State and that CHRF had moved court challenging this move.