Forum alleges malpractices by CBSE schools in Term-I exam

CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) has alleged malpractices committed by some schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the State in the recent Term-I examinations and demanded its cancellation.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the association said: “we regret to inform that there was a huge lapse in the examination framework, which has compromised the total integrity and discipline in the way the Term I examinations were conducted for the year 2022.” It alleged that due to the allotment of self-centres for the examinations, which allegedly led to leaking of question papers to the school students before the examination commenced. Invigilators and evaluators were the same faculty members in many of the schools, it claimed.

These schools allegedly awarded full marks to only a select group of students and ensured that none of the students failed, the letter alleged. These malpractices have led to the student community becoming disappointed and demotivated, according to the letter.

“We request you cancel these wrongful examinations with immediate effect and kindly not to consider these forged marks for any validation or consideration in their Grade X or Grade XII results,” the CSMA appealed to Mr. Pradhan. Schools that allegedly indulged in these malpractices must be de-affiliated from the CBSE and the students must not be allotted self-centres for the Term-II examinations, the letter urged.

The letter was signed by CSMA's president C.S. Manoharan, secretary P. Ashok Shankar and treasurer P. Sathiyanarayanan.