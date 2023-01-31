ADVERTISEMENT

Fortified rice to be introduced in PDS soon: Dharmapuri Collector

January 31, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi at the district vigilance committee meeting on civil supplies at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi convened the District Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The third quarterly meeting was organised under the aegis of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection to review the functioning of the public distribution system and quality of food products under the Food Security Act, 2013 and the Tamil Nadu Food Security Act, 2017.

The meeting reviewed the procurement of ragi for distribution through fair price shops on pilot basis for Dharmapuri and the Nilgiris districts replacing rice. The procurement through the newly opened centres functioning in Dharmapuri, Pennagaram and Harur was also reviewed.

The State government proposed to introduce fortified rice on pilot basis in Virudhunagar and Ramanthapuram districts. The Collector said fortified rice would be introduced in Dharmapuri as well once its distribution was expanded.

The officials were urged to ensure seamless distribution of commodities through the fair price shops in the district.

