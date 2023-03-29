ADVERTISEMENT

Fortified rice to be available at all Erode ration shops from April 1

March 29, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - ERODE

The rice, containing iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, is being distributed under a Central scheme to combat anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni releasing awareness materials on fortified rice at the Collectorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that fortified rice that has more nutrients, will be available at all ration shops from April 1.

The Collector distributed awareness materials on fortified rice at the Collectorate on Wednesday, and also inspected the rice kept on display. He said that the rice contains three nutrients: iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, that will address anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies among the people. 

ALSO READ
Explained | India’s rice fortification plan and why it has experts worried

To reduce the high prevalence of anaemia and under-nutrition among the poorest of poor, the Central government had, in 2020, included staple food fortification under the National Nutrition Mission as a complementary scheme. Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), fortified rice will be distributed at all the ration shops in the district, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the 75 th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, had announced the fortification of rice so as to provide nutrition to every poor person of the country to overcome malnutrition and to combat lack of essential nutrients in women, children and lactating mothers as this can pose major obstacles to their development.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, District Supply Officer (in-charge) Sivakumaran, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Regional Manager Banumathi and other officials were present 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US