Fortified rice to be available at all Erode ration shops from April 1

March 29, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - ERODE

Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that fortified rice that has more nutrients, will be available at all ration shops from April 1.

The Collector distributed awareness materials on fortified rice at the Collectorate on Wednesday, and also inspected the rice kept on display. He said that the rice contains three nutrients: iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, that will address anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies among the people.

To reduce the high prevalence of anaemia and under-nutrition among the poorest of poor, the Central government had, in 2020, included staple food fortification under the National Nutrition Mission as a complementary scheme. Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), fortified rice will be distributed at all the ration shops in the district, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the 75 th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, had announced the fortification of rice so as to provide nutrition to every poor person of the country to overcome malnutrition and to combat lack of essential nutrients in women, children and lactating mothers as this can pose major obstacles to their development.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, District Supply Officer (in-charge) Sivakumaran, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Regional Manager Banumathi and other officials were present