Fortified biscuits provided to 1,500 malnourished children in the Nilgiris

July 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Fortified biscuits are being provided to over 1,500 malnourished children in the Nilgiris, as part of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

The Nilgiris district administration said the scheme to provide fortified biscuits to 1,507 malnourished children from across the Nilgiris was launched by District Collector S.P. Amrith earlier this month.

As part of the scheme, children aged between six months and six years who are severely malnourished will be provided two packets of fortified biscuits a month. The children’s height and weight will be monitored.

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department is already working towards ensuring children up to the age of six, pregnant women, lactating mothers and malnourished women are being provided information on nutrition, health and raising infants to ensure they do not suffer from malnutrition. Through the Health Department, vaccinations, health checkups and interventions are being undertaken for women and children, the district administration stated.