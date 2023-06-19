ADVERTISEMENT

Fortified biscuits given to malnourished children in Krishnagiri

June 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Fortified biscuits beign given to childrens in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

I Under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), fortified biscuits were distributed to malnourished children through anganwadis in the district on Monday.

The programme would cover 1,136 children in 1,796 anganwadis across 10 blocks of Krishnagiri. Fortifield biscuits are being given to children in anganwadis in the 10 blocks of Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Mathur, Bargur, Kaveripattinam, Vepanapalli, Shoolagiri,  Kelamangalam, Hosur and Thally.

The nutritional constitution and the ingredients of fortified biscuits include wheat 30%; maida 10%;groundnut flakes 4%; millet ; vegetable oil 24.74%; sugar 23%; vitamins and minerals 1%; baking soda 0.26%. The biscuits include calcium, vitamins A, B1, B2, Niacin,Folic Acid.

For children between six months and two years, 60 gms of biscuits; and for children between two years and six years, 30 gms of biscuits are being distributed.  Each biscuit has weight of 15 gms and each packet consists of 50 biscuits.  The biscuits are packaged in such a way that they may be taken twice month to the door step of households for distribution.

Earlier, Collector K.M.Sarayu launched the scheme at Venkatapuram panchayat on Monday.  Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged ICDS workers to ensure expectant mothers and infants are given fortified biscuits through anganwadis.

