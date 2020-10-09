Coimbatore

Forms for tatkal power connections to be received till month-end

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said applications would be received from farmers under the tatkal scheme till the end of October and no application would be turned away.

Mr. Thangamani said told press persons, “this year 25,000 tatkal connections were announced and it got over in the first ten days itself. We have advised officials to continue receiving the applications and steps will be taken to provide connections to maximum number of persons after discussions with the Chief Minister.”

Minister for Social welfare V. Saroja said the interviews for vacancies in nutritious meal programme had been called off considering COVID-19 situation.

The Ministers reviewed various development works and COVID-19 containment measures here on Thursday.

