Former Valparai MLA Kovai Thangam passes away

Former Valparai MLA Kovai Thangam passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 74.

Thangam entered politics as a Congressman and joined hands with G.K. Moopanar when he floated the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC). He was elected to the Assembly from Valparai in 2001 as a TMC candidate and in 2006 as a Congress candidate.

He later served as the vice-president of the Tamil Maanila Congress under the leadership of G.K. Vasan. He joined the DMK before the 2021 Assembly election.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the former legislator. In a statement, he recalled that Thangam had great respect for him while being in other parties and after joining the DMK.

DMK deputy general secretary K. Kanimozhi; Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji; Pollachi MP K. Shanmuga Sundaram; and former MLA N. Karthik paid homage to Thangam at his residence at Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore.