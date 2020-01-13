Coimbatore

Former V-C of AvinashilingamUniversity passes away

Saroja Prabhakaran, Director of Avinashilingam Education Trust Institutions, passed away on Saturday. She was 77.

She was undergoing treatment for a health ailment and died of cardiac arrest. According to a press release from the Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women, and Avinashilingam Education Trust Institutions, Dr. Prabhakaran had served the institution for more than six decades as Professor in the Department of Tamil, Deputy Registrar, Registrar and Vice- Chancellor.

She is survived by son Rajesh.

