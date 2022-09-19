Former trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust in Coimbatore passes away

Special Correspondent Coimbatore
September 19, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Ramakrishnan, former trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing his professional studies from Krupps Group of Companies in Germany between 1966 and 69 in foundry department, he returned to Coimbatore.

He was involved with Sri Ramakrishna Steel Industries. Under his guidance, it won the Best Foundry Award thrice (1982, 87 & 89). It also received the National Award for Export for Outstanding Performance in 1991-92.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was associated with professional bodies including the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and the Confederation of India Industry (CII), and had been the southern region chairman of both the association.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He co-founded Dr. RV College of Arts and Science in Karamadai, and also served as the Correspondent of SRSI Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He was a trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, which runs educational institutions under the banner ‘Sri Ramakrishna’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app