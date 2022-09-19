Former trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust in Coimbatore passes away

V. Ramakrishnan, former trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

After completing his professional studies from Krupps Group of Companies in Germany between 1966 and 69 in foundry department, he returned to Coimbatore.

He was involved with Sri Ramakrishna Steel Industries. Under his guidance, it won the Best Foundry Award thrice (1982, 87 & 89). It also received the National Award for Export for Outstanding Performance in 1991-92.

He was associated with professional bodies including the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and the Confederation of India Industry (CII), and had been the southern region chairman of both the association.

He co-founded Dr. RV College of Arts and Science in Karamadai, and also served as the Correspondent of SRSI Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He was a trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, which runs educational institutions under the banner ‘Sri Ramakrishna’.