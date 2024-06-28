GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former town planning inspector ends life at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district

Arivudainambi had been working as a town planning inspector with Nelliyalam Municipality in the Nilgiris. He was removed from service following a disciplinary action, after which he had been remaining jobless, say police

Published - June 28, 2024 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A former town planning inspector attached to a municipality in the Nilgiris district ended his life at his residence in Mettupalayam on Thursday.

The police said that C. Arivudainambi, 51, a resident of K.K. Nagar at Mettupalayam, was found dead in his house on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Arivudainambi had been working as a town planning inspector with Nelliyalam Municipality in the Nilgiris. He was removed from service following a disciplinary action, after which he had been remaining jobless, said the police.

His wife A. Krishnaveni, who works in a private school at Sirumugai, left for her workplace along with her 17-year-old daughter around 8.15 a.m. on Thursday. They returned home around 6.30 p.m. and found the front door of the house locked from inside. They opened the door forcefully and found Arivudainambi dead in his bedroom, said the police.

The Mettupalayam police rushed to the house after being alerted by neighbours. They shifted the body to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where the post-mortem examination was performed on Friday.

The police said that the deceased had been addicted to alcohol and was under depression, after being removed from his job.

Helpline

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Coimbatore / crime / suicide

